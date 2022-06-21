BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old scooter rider has died after he was hit by a driver on a busy street by the Inner Harbor, the Baltimore Police Department said.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the teen in the 300 block of Light Street fled the scene, police said.
On June 19, officers responded to the scene of the crash about 11:13 p.m. and found medics tending to the victim, police said.
Witnesses told investigators the victim was riding on a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle, police said. The driver then fled the area.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 20, police said.
Members of the department's Crash Team are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.