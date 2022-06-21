BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer traveling to the scene of a stabbing in East Baltimore hit a scooter rider with their patrol car, police said.
The victim, identified only as a 58-year-old, is in serious condition.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue. Baltimore Police said the officer was heading to a stabbing on East Preston Street at the time.
Baltimore police said the department‘s Crash Team is investigating the incident.