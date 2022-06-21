CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico St. and Atlantic Ave. for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police.

One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police.

Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.

 

