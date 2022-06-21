COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eddie Praley is returning to Maryland’s women’s basketball staff as the director of video.
The Terrapins announced the move Tuesday. Praley was a video intern for Maryland in 2015-16, then worked at Indiana and Iowa State.
READ MORE: Ravens, Commanders Rookies Hit Camden Yards For 'Battle Of The Beltway'
Thrilled to welcome Eddie Praley back to our staff as our Director of Video‼️👏
➡️ https://t.co/KaQQeO3VFb#FearTheTurtle 🐢 pic.twitter.com/fpxOUzinZ1
— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) June 21, 2022
Praley spent the past four years as coordinator of video and recruiting operations for Iowa State. The Cyclones went to the Sweet 16 in 2022.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Chance Of Thunderstorms In Much Of State Wednesday Afternoon
Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Bowser Wins Democratic Primary For Mayor In Washington, D.C.