By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eddie Praley is returning to Maryland’s women’s basketball staff as the director of video.

The Terrapins announced the move Tuesday. Praley was a video intern for Maryland in 2015-16, then worked at Indiana and Iowa State.

Praley spent the past four years as coordinator of video and recruiting operations for Iowa State. The Cyclones went to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana.

