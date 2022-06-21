BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday was a beautiful first day of summer, but a front to the northeast and west of Baltimore is set to bring us showers and thunderstorms. That’s why Wednesday is an Alert Day.
We're expecting precipitation any time after 3 p.m. Wednesday, meaning rain could impact your commute.
Most of the state, including Baltimore City, has a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.
Any storms could produce gusty winds, flooding downpours and even hail.
We’re expecting a sunny morning, but clouds should move in around noon. Temperature-wise, we’re looking at a high of 85, but more humidity than Tuesday.
The region could see some more rain in the coming days, with the chance for storms Thursday, Friday and into next week, with temperatures staying in the mid-80s.
