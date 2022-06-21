ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County health officials kicked off the first day of expanded vaccine eligibility Tuesday with children as young as six months.



“This is completely and totally a game-changer. Now, we can get all of society, all of our family vaccinated,” Baltimore Co. Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch said.



Tuesday marked the first day for children aged six months to five years old can get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Will Green brought his daughter Eirian for her first dose. He took the opportunity to get boosted, as well.



“We just want to do our part. We still know the Big Bad Wolf is still out there,” Green said.



The FDA and CDC last week signed off on the approval of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses for infants and toddlers. Moderna’s course is two doses and Pfizer’s is three doses.



“The vaccine benefits all children, but the benefit is really concentrated in those with high-risk conditions,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said. “The vaccine gives you a more predictable immunity and it only makes your immune response stronger when it comes to other variants, when it comes to durability.”



Diana Carter brought her three-year-old niece Kiera in for the first day of Baltimore County’s clinic.



“We watch side effects, talk to doctors. We thought it was important to get it because COVID passes quicker in schools,” Carter said.



Parents are urged to talk to their child’s pediatrician about vaccinations. You can also schedule appointments by going to Maryland’s COVID-19 website or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.