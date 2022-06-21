CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a show of friendly competition, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders rookies shared a field box at Camden Yards Tuesday night to watch their baseball counterparts match off in a “Battle of the Beltway.”

First-round pick Kyle Hamilton threw out the first pitch to Orioles veteran Trey Mancini. Besides being birds of a Baltimore feather, both Hamilton and Mancini hail from the University of Notre Dame.

Hamilton joined his new teammates to cheer on the O’s after the pitch, right beside fellow rookies rooting for the Washington Nationals.

Each Raven wore a customized Orioles jersey with their own last name stitched to the back. We can’t confirm the Commanders came through so sharp.

Alas, the night didn’t end so well for Baltimore, with the Nationals blanking the Orioles 3-0.

