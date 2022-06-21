BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a show of friendly competition, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders rookies shared a field box at Camden Yards Tuesday night to watch their baseball counterparts match off in a “Battle of the Beltway.”
First-round pick Kyle Hamilton threw out the first pitch to Orioles veteran Trey Mancini. Besides being birds of a Baltimore feather, both Hamilton and Mancini hail from the University of Notre Dame.
.@kyledhamilton_ checking in from Camden Yards ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/hkfNJIxjVq
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 21, 2022
Hamilton joined his new teammates to cheer on the O’s after the pitch, right beside fellow rookies rooting for the Washington Nationals.
Each Raven wore a customized Orioles jersey with their own last name stitched to the back. We can’t confirm the Commanders came through so sharp.
Ravens and @Commanders rookies taking in the Battle of the Beltways‼️
Go @Orioles ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5UiEQ12Yif
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 21, 2022
Alas, the night didn't end so well for Baltimore, with the Nationals blanking the Orioles 3-0.