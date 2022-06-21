SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Hundreds are gathering on the Eastern Shore to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard who died in the line of duty earlier this month.

The funeral is set to start about 12:30 p.m. after a viewing earlier this morning.

We are learning more today about just how dedicated Hilliard was not only to his family, but also to protect and serve his community — something he did until the very end.

The hearse carrying the flagged-draped casket with Hilliard arrived to silent somber salutes at Emmanuel Weslyean Church.

Members of law enforcement came from near and far to honor his sacrifice.

“You know, we all support each other and we all help each other in situations like this, doesn’t matter of distance,” said Father Jennings. “We’re going to be trying to be there for the family and for the and for the other agencies.”

Deputy Hilliard was a husband to Tashica and father to two daughters and a son.

The program showed picture after picture with his beaming smile. It also said “his love of family had no limits. He cherished his children, who were also his best friends. He prized his wife, Tashica, rarely rejecting any of her requests.”

According to his obituary, he once volunteered as a firefighter, and knew he wanted to be a member of law enforcement since he was 4.

Deupty Hilliard was killed in the line of duty earlier this month when police say a suspect who was on the run shot the deputy as he tried to take him into custody.

The suspect later surrendered.

As hundreds of mourners filed into the church to pay their final respects, we met Evelyn Christy, who had mentored Hilliard ever since his college days at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

“He was good with people, and you know, you have to be a people person to do certain jobs,” she said. “You got to love people. And that’s what it’s all about to be passionate.”

Deputy Hilliard would have celebrated his 42nd birthday tomorrow.

There are two ways the public can make donations to the deputy’s family, one of which is through the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 111.

WJZ will stream parts of today’s funeral on our website.