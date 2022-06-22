CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Brandon Weigel
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Current and former Baltimore Ravens players expressed their sorrow and grief after the team announced Wednesday morning that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had died.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 15: Jaylon Ferguson of the Baltimore Ravens attends Preakness 146 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

Selected 85th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferguson played 38 games in three seasons with the Ravens, 10 of them starts, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

The 26-year-old Louisiana native was found dead inside a Baltimore home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue on Wednesday about 11:25 p.m., police said.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Following the news of what the team called “a life lost much too soon,” players said they were shocked and saddened by Ferguson’s passing and shared stories about their time on the field together.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen said Ferguson was the last player he spoke with at the team’s facility in Owings Mills.

“Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer,” he tweeted. “Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro.”

He tweeted earlier: “My brother. I love you man,” punctuated with a heart-breaking emoji.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he had just asked Ferguson about when “Sack Daddy,” his nickname at Louisiana Tech, was going to come out. “A big year was ahead,” Humphrey said.

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes recalled how he and Ferguson always had “REAL” conversations.

“Joked together, laughed together, prayed together, fought on the field together!! Just a genuine spirit. Love this man! Will miss you bro,” he tweeted.

