BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of trying to assassinate a sitting U.S. Supreme Court justice made an appearance inside a Maryland federal courthouse in Greenbelt Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty after he was read the allegations against him.

According to court documents, Nicholas John Roske was arrested near the justice’s home with a gun earlier this month.

Roske faces federal charges of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

The justice the suspect allegedly wanted to target was Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

According to an affidavit from the FBI, the suspect traveled to Maryland from California and showed up near the justice’s Bethesda home with a firearm, two loaded magazines and a speed loader. Other reported items included zip ties and duct tape.

Officials said when the suspect saw marshals near the house, he walked the other way and called 911.

WJZ obtained that 911 call. Here’s a transcribed portion of the call.

911: You said you came from California. Did you know someone from down here?

CALLER: Brett Kavanaugh. Brett.

911: Red, like the color?

911: Brett?

CALLER: The Supreme Court Justice

911: Again, you’re sitting at the curb?

CALLER: I’m standing now, but I can sit. I want to be fully compliant. Whatever they want me to do I’ll do.

After the leak of draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Officials were forced to increase security around the court and at justices’ homes.

Along with concerns about a recent mass shooting, the suspect allegedly said he was upset that the High Court could possibly overturn the landmark abortion case.

Congress recently passed a bill that would extend security to Supreme Court Justices and their immediate family members.

Protesters have taken their message to justices’ homes, so along with federal officials – local police are also assisting with efforts to keep justices safe.

The suspect is innocent until proven guilty. If he’s convicted, he could get life in federal prison.