BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Trinidad-style street Carnival is coming to Baltimore this summer, the city announced Wednesday.
The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a two-day festival coming to Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore next month. The event promises "spectacular costumes, joyous revelry, and a generous dash of international flavor."
The festival will be held July 9 and 10, and tickets are $20. Admission for children 12 and under is free.
An announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall included a performance.
Learn more about the event and find tickets at the festival’s Eventbrite page.