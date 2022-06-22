CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, Maryland News, Tony Siragusa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at 55, according to sources and TMZ.

Siragusa was a member of the winning Super Bowl XXXV game in 2001.

READ MORE: Baltimore Museum of Art Name Search Firm To Replace Outgoing Director Bedford

He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Colts and the Ravens.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Weather Threat Triggers Alert Day For Wednesday

TMZ Sports said Siragusa’s former teammate on the Ravens, Jamal Lewis, confirmed the news.

MORE NEWS: Congress Alleges 'Shadow Investigation' By Commanders Owner Dan Snyder To Discredit Former Employees

 

CBS Baltimore Staff