BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at 55, according to sources and TMZ.
Siragusa was a member of the winning Super Bowl XXXV game in 2001.READ MORE: Baltimore Museum of Art Name Search Firm To Replace Outgoing Director Bedford
He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Colts and the Ravens.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Weather Threat Triggers Alert Day For Wednesday
TMZ Sports said Siragusa’s former teammate on the Ravens, Jamal Lewis, confirmed the news.MORE NEWS: Congress Alleges 'Shadow Investigation' By Commanders Owner Dan Snyder To Discredit Former Employees