BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 7:25 p.m. to the 1900 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, identified only as a 29-year-old man.
Police said the victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or report anonymously using the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.