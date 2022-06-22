BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening.
The day will start off with a mix of clouds and sun.READ MORE: Baltimore Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson Has Died, Team Says
It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
Around 1 or 2 pm parts of Western Maryland will see start to see some showers and thunderstorms.READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say
It will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards Baltimore.
The main threats are flooding, damaging winds and large hail.MORE NEWS: Women's PGA Championship, Set To Tee Off At Congressional, Doubles Prize Money To $9 million
Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat.