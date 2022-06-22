CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Austin Hays became the sixth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.

To hit for the cycle is to hit a single, a double, a triple, and a home run in the same game.

Hays left his mark on the franchise on a rainy night punctuated rain delays, no less.

The team publicized the record of previous players to hit for since to hit for the cycle since 1954:

  • Brooks Robinson: July 15, 1960 at CWS
  • Cal Ripken, Jr: May 6, 1984 at TEX
  • Aubrey Huff: June 29, 2007 vs. LAA
  • Felix Pie: August 14, 2009 vs. LAA
  • Jonathan Villar: August 5, 2019 vs. NYY

