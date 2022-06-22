BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles outfielder Austin Hays became the sixth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.
To hit for the cycle is to hit a single, a double, a triple, and a home run in the same game.
Austin Hays for days!! 4-4, HR, 3 RBI and hit for the cycle! #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/4lFgFFAyoK
— WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) June 23, 2022
Hays left his mark on the franchise on a rainy night punctuated rain delays, no less.
The team publicized the record of previous players to hit for since to hit for the cycle since 1954:
- Brooks Robinson: July 15, 1960 at CWS
- Cal Ripken, Jr: May 6, 1984 at TEX
- Aubrey Huff: June 29, 2007 vs. LAA
- Felix Pie: August 14, 2009 vs. LAA
- Jonathan Villar: August 5, 2019 vs. NYY
FOR THE CYCLE 🔄
Hays is the sixth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/lYZewPPGFM
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 23, 2022