CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, I-83, Ruxton Road, Traffic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A trash truck overturned on I-83 North on Wednesday morning, causing backups, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Two people suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

The fire department said about 9:05 a.m. that all lanes on the expressway were closed as hazmat crews cleaned the scene.

As of 11 a.m., cameras showed one lane had reopened but traffic was still backed up toward the city-county line.

CBS Baltimore Staff