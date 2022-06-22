BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trash truck overturned on I-83 North on Wednesday morning, causing backups, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Two people suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.
Crews working a trash truck rollover on I-83N, btw exits 10 & 12. Hazmat units now waiting for @MDEnvironment . 2 patients w minor injuries. DT 856 EA pic.twitter.com/dxZcFWZdyk
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 22, 2022
The fire department said about 9:05 a.m. that all lanes on the expressway were closed as hazmat crews cleaned the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT!! Overturned trash truck – I83N btwn Northern Pkwy & Ruxton Rd | Crews advise all lanes closed as Haz-Mat crews work on cleanup | The driver of the truck has been transported to a local hospital. EXPECT MAJOR DELAYS DT0856 ^TF pic.twitter.com/1O1fKgGxDy
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 22, 2022
As of 11 a.m., cameras showed one lane had reopened but traffic was still backed up toward the city-county line.