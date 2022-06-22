BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the May 2021 killing of Israeli citizen Efraim Gordon.
Rasheed Morris, 17, was identified by a co-defendant as the shooter in the attempted carjacking, prosecutors told the court. Morris was 16 years old at the time of the murder.
“Efraim is not here to talk for himself. His voice is gone and we represented him today,” Gordon’s cousin Shneur Marshall said. “(He was) kind, humble, giving, non-assuming, gentle. He’d never hurt anyone.”
“What have our streets come to that, at 16 years old, we’re killing people to have a more roomy expert for our next crime?” cousin Sara Marshall said. “We murder for a hunk of metal?”
Gordon was visiting Baltimore for his cousin's wedding in April.
Prosecutors laid out how Morris, Omarion Anderson, William Clinton III, and a fourth suspect targeted Gordon, who had just parked his car in front of his family’s house. Detectives used CCTV video to identify the suspects and locate the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson handgun that had been used in April 2021 to carjack a Lexus, according to prosecutors.
Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last month. Clinton is due in court again in November.
"We are relieved we don't have to experience a trial, which would overturn a lot of these emotions and make it a lot harder for our family," cousin Dovid Reyder said. "If you're in a hard circumstance, get help. Don't do crime. Value a life."
Gordon’s family is planning a public event in his memory Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at 3723 Fords Lane, followed by a procession to Bnei Jacob Shaarei Zion at 6602 Park Heights Avenue.