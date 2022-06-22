BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are three presumed cases of Monkeypox in Maryland, the state’s department of health said Wednesday.
The latest count comes nearly a week after the state announced Maryland's first presumed case, which was identified in the National Capital Region. It was not immediately clear if that first presumed case is one of the three cases announced Wednesday.
Health officials said the three people are recovering and in isolation at home. The MDH is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in confirming the cases.
The CDC says the virus can spread from person to person via infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids.
The virus is in the same family as Smallpox and although doctors say it's generally less severe, the symptoms can still be extreme – like rashes and lesions all over the body, flu-like symptoms are also part of its trademark.
State officials advise residents to stay alert for symptoms, especially if they have traveled to central or west African countries or another country where cases have been confirmed, been in close contact with a person with confirmed or suspected monkeypox, or had close or intimate in-person contact with people in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity.