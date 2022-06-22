BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old is the third person to be arrested in the January murder of a man in Towson, authorities said Wednesday.
19-year-old Steven Santiago of Greenbelt is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quenten Branch, Baltimore County Police said.
Stephen Parker of Greenbelt and Kaleb Jackson of Baltimore, both 20, were charged last month with first-degree murder in the man’s death.
Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police previously reported. He died at the scene.
No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
Parker was indicted May 9 on a list of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, attempted carjacking and armed robbery, according to court records.
Records show Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
All three men are being held without bond while awaiting trial in Branch’s murder.