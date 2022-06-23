Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 40-year-old man near a busy intersection in West Baltimore Thursday, according to authorities.
Someone shot the man in the head in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, which intersects with Pennsylvania Avenue, and fled on foot around 7:05 p.m., police said.READ MORE: Man Who Was Hit By Baltimore Police Patrol Car Dies From Injuries
An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.READ MORE: Juul Labs Banned From Selling E-Cigarettes In Maryland, Other States
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: High Inflation Is Prompting Pet Owners To Surrender Pets To Animal Shelters
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.