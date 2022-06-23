BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council has passed the fiscal year 2023 budget, according to lawmakers.
The city’s budget for the fiscal year 2023 totals $4.11 billion, including $3.32 billion for operating expenses and $792.6 million for capital investment, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott’s office.READ MORE: The Manor In Mount Vernon Has Become Baltimore's Drag Brunch Hotspot
The General Fund budget totals $2.147 billion, an 8% increase from the Fiscal 2022 Adopted Budget, staff said.
Lawmakers note that the budget directs an additional $57 million to Baltimore’s schools and contains funding for the continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Firefighters Extinguish Fire At Baltimore Prison For Second Time In Six Months
It also funds the city’s Water4All billing discount program while aiming to make the city safer, cleaner, and more equitable, among other things, staff said.
“It contains essential investments towards implementing our Group Violence Reduction Strategy, City Schools, Rec and Parks, and modern, affordable housing units—all things that will help build a safer, better, more equitable Baltimore,” Scott said.
The Baltimore City Council must approve each fiscal year’s budget before it can be adopted as is required by law.MORE NEWS: Where's Marty? Visiting Civic Works' Real Food Farm, Where Vegetables Are Grown For People In Need
This year, the council passed the budget by a vote of 15–0.