BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire charred part of the city jail in downtown Baltimore on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The fire started on the fifth floor, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

🔥JAIL FIRE🔥

500 blk E Madison St 21202#PennFallsway@avalon1958#BMORESBravest on scene with a fire showing from the 7th floor of a 10 story jail. pic.twitter.com/5w6El8xpux — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 23, 2022

Inmates were ordered to shelter in place as firefighters tackled the flames, the spokesperson said.

No inmates were injured by the fire. The source of the fire is not yet known, according to authorities.

This is the second time that firefighters have been sent to the jail to extinguish a fire within the past six months.

Correctional officer union officials are concerned about the jail fire at the MRDCC in Baltimore—say it is the second in 6 months and that fire is in the walls and spread from 7th to 5th floors in a facility with poor ventilation @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 23, 2022

In January, inmates set at least five fires in a Baltimore prison. More than 30 people were treated for smoke inhalation following the fires.

That month, inmates started three fires in the common area of the fifth floor. They set fire to paper products, clothing and a plastic rolling food cart.

New fires ignited while investigators were responding to the first three fires.

Inmates on another floor reportedly set two more fires using including clothes and another food cart.