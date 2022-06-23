BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flying Dog Brewery is jumping into the canned cocktail game through a new partnership with two well-known East Coast breweries.
The Frederick-based company has joined Harpoon Brewery and Saranac Brewing Co., to form Right Coast Spirits, with initial plans to release four flavors of vodka-based ready-to-drink cocktails, Orange, Wild Berry, Watermelon and Pineapple.
The canned Vodka Whips are made with vodka and real fruit.
"The idea for Vodka Whips was inspired by the Orange Crush cocktail, a wildly popular drink in the Mid-Atlantic," said Ben Savage, chief marketing officer at Flying Dog Brewery. "Each of our breweries are constantly finding ways to push the envelope when it comes to creativity, flavor and ABVs, so we knew our first distilled spirits venture had to reflect those passions. Our teams of brewers worked tirelessly to create really incredible flavor profiles that almost make you forget you're drinking a 7.5% ABV canned cocktail."
With Saranac being located in Utica, NY, and Harpoon in Boston, the breweries decided to pay homage to the East Coast in the name for their new partnership. Initially, Right Coast Vodka Whips will be released in 15 states stretching from Georgia to Maine, the companies said.
Cans are expected to hit shelves in June.
"The cool thing I've always loved about the craft brewing industry is that we have this hallmark 'all-for-one' mentality," said Fred Matt, president of Saranac. "The three of us had a great working relationship already, so we realized if we worked together, we could get a superior product to consumers faster and more efficiently."
Right Coast plans to release more canned cocktails in the future, the breweries said.