BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot is among those calling on state and national leaders to temporarily suspend gas taxes.

“We need to do something,” Franchot, who is running for governor, said at a Northwest Baltimore gas station Thursday.

The state already had a 30-day gas tax “holiday” in March and April, suspending its 36 cents per gallon tax. The cost of gas is set to increase by 6 cents a gallon to adjust for inflation on July 1.

“We need help,” Pastor Rodney Hudson said. “We need it now. Not tomorrow, because tomorrow’s too late.”

President Joe Biden has called for suspending the national gas tax of 18 cents a gallon but has faced resistance from both parties in Congress.

The taxes are used largely to fund transportation projects. Franchot says the state’s surplus and increases in consumer spending could be used to offset the $100 million/month revenue loss.

“People need relief, you know. These gas prices are out of hand,” Terrence Chapman of Baltimore said. “Filling up your tank used to be way easier. It’s terrible now. Twenty dollars barely gets you anywhere.”

In a joint statement, Maryland’s Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones have declined to call a special session to address another gas tax holiday and are instead calling on Congress to act.

“The Maryland General Assembly already did exactly what President Biden is proposing at the federal level: implemented a temporary pause on the State gas tax while backfilling our Transportation Trust Fund to ensure maintenance of our roads and bridges,” the joint statement reads. “States cannot unilaterally bear the burden of increased gas prices driven in part by Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and in part by the corporate greed of oil companies bringing in record profits.”

Maryland’s House Republican Caucus called on presiding officers to call a special session of the General Assembly.

“Today, leaders at all levels of government and across the political spectrum see the suspension of gas taxes as a way to help citizens cope with rising gas prices,” Del. Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, said in a statement. “The time to do this is now.”

While filling up Thursday, Michael Eugene Johnson blamed oil companies. He said it’s time to get serious about electric vehicles.

“We’ve got to start thinking long term. We’ve got to start thinking about what’s going to be best for the next generation,” Johnson said. “It seems to me like we’re being fleeced by the big gas companies.”

Baltimore resident Barry Chatha agreed.

“It’s tough out here, man,” Chatha said. “It’s real tough with these prices.”

