BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain tapering off.
There could be ponding on some area streets and sidewalks.READ MORE: Third Person Charged In January Murder Of 35-Year-Old In Towson
Rounds of showers have been pushing down from the north and northeast since late yesterday.READ MORE: Former Ravens DT Tony Siragusa, Member Of Super Bowl XXXV Team, Dead At 55
The heaviest rain since 6 p.m. yesterday has occurred in the Greater D.C. Metropolitan Area, where flooding
persists early this morning.
Elsewhere, we believe that showers in Maryland will come to an end by around 9 or 10 a.m. – then clouds should break for a little sun this afternoon.MORE NEWS: 'A Big Year Was Ahead.' Ravens Players Mourn Death Of Teammate Jaylon Ferguson
Despite the clearing that will occur later on, temperatures are expected to be below normal, and should be in the low and mid- 70s this afternoon.