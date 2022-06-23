LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — “Hot In Herre” rapper Nelly, country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and rock band Styx will all take center stage at the Maryland State Fair this summer, organizers announced.
Nelly will headline Friday, Sept. 9, Moon and Alaina will co-headline Saturday, Sept. 10, and Styx will close out the 2022 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series on Sept. 11.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
This year’s Maryland State Fair is running Thursday-Sunday on three consecutive weeks in Timonium, starting Aug. 25 and ending Sept. 11.