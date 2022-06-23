BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drag shows are quickly becoming the top-of-the-line source of brunch entertainment, scrambling eggs with a dash of sass and serving up some home fries with high heels.

The Manor Drag Brunch in Mount Vernon has become the latest hotspot for all.

“We have drag brunch here every single Saturday and Sundays,” drag queen Brooklyn Heights said.

The host of Saturday shows, Brooklyn Heights says it’s a space where anyone can feel free.

“You don’t have to worry about are you going to be discriminated against,” Heights said. “It’s just a really welcoming place as soon as you walk through the doors.”

The history of drag dates all the way back to the 17th century with men impersonating females in forms of theatre art and other entertainment purposes.

“I think especially in 2022, drag is so part of pop culture and in the mainstream media,” Heights said. “So, I think now its people finding out that there is local entertainment and being pride month, people just want to celebrate all walks of life.”

What was once a lively and sassy activity primarily enjoyed by the LGBTQ community, limited to a few mainly gay venues, has now become the entertainment go-to for all drag lovers and a weekend ritual for many people.

“I came here today because I’ve never been to a drag brunch and I felt it would be a nice experience just in spirit of pride month,” Anna Megron said.

Whether it’s for birthdays or bachelorette parties, drag brunches have crossed all barriers and have become a safe gathering space for all to enjoy.

“When people come to drag brunch, they just want to escape everything and that’s really what we’re here to do,” Heights said.

Megron said she was happy to see this bridge a gap between people of all ages, sexes and sexual preferences.

“I feel like, for drag queens, for them to express themselves in a form they’re confident in and they come out with all this confidence and joy is amazing to me,” Megron said.

“Our pride slogan every single day not just in June is be loud, be proud, and be you, always,” said Heights.