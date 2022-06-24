BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Excitement is building in Charm City as Baltimore Pride weekend returns.

The city is expecting 50,000 people from across the region to come to the city for the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, a festival, parties, and more.

The event returns in person for the first time since 2019, which is the theme of this year’s celebration.

“The theme of our pride is ‘together again’ and I think it just means a lot to see everybody come out celebrating each other,” said Richard Finger, the chair of the Baltimore Pride Parade Committee.

The weekend kicks off at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art. On Friday night, the Pride Center of Maryland’s Twilight on the Terrace event will take place.

The fundraising gala for the center features fine food, an open bar, and music.

“It’s going to be gorgeous dancing, drinks under the stars,” said Ari Hamilton-Gery, the marketing chair for Baltimore Pride.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Guilford Hall Brewery is also celebrating on Friday. The brewery is hosting a pride happy hour event with Volo Sports from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Inclusion is a huge part of building community,” Stephanie Schultz, the marketing and activations manager for Volo Sports, said. “So for us, making sure we’re a part of something like this, it means a lot to us personally. It means a lot to our players.”

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of North Charles Street and 33rd Street. It continues down Charles Street to 23rd Street and will lead to the Baltimore Pride Block Party, which begins at 3 p.m.

“We’ve got over 90 organizations that’ll be in the parade tomorrow,” Finger said. “The National Park Service is going to be coming through, the Baltimore City Fire Department . . . Something for everyone.”

The Pride in the Park event is also happening this weekend at Druid Hill Park. It features over 100 vendors, music, drag performers, food, and more. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s more important now than ever that we celebrate Pride and we celebrate our community and really lift up the people and the contributions of the same-gender-loving community,” Hamilton-Gery said.

To find out about other events happening during Baltimore Pride, visit baltimorepride.org and click on events.