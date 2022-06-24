CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 3: Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a second quarter sack against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to host their 2022 training camp, which will feature 16 free practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, according to team officials.

The center can host roughly 1,000 fans per day, officials said.

The Ravens have scheduled a free practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 30 too.

After each practice, there will be a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6–14.

Constellation is presenting the training camp.

Fans can register online for a parking pass to attend one of the Owings Mills practices.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 27. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to team officials.

