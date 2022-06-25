BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a man described as a vulnerable adult.
Steven Owen, 69, was last seen Friday June 24th, on the 100 block of Read Street, police stated.
Owens was wearing the shirt in this photo with a black baseball cap, a dark blue jacket, black pants, and khaki boat shoes.
If you have seen Owens, please contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
