By CBS Baltimore Staff
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pizza delivery man shot in Joppatowne, Maryland, Saturday has been flown to a Maryland trauma center to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.

The man was shot in the 300 block of Ellsworth Place, according to a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.

The center of their investigation is near some apartment buildings not far from Pulaski Highway.

Deputies have closed off a section of Ellsworth Place as investigators search for and collect evidence.

At this point, investigators do not believe the shooting was the result of a robbery.

The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne.

