BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pizza delivery man shot in Joppatowne, Maryland, Saturday has been flown to a Maryland trauma center to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.
The man was shot in the 300 block of Ellsworth Place, according to a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating a shooting here on Ellsworth Place in Joppatowne. Deputy tells me a pizza delivery driver was shot. He says it’s not a robbery @wjz pic.twitter.com/LIW5O54XZW
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 26, 2022
Detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
The center of their investigation is near some apartment buildings not far from Pulaski Highway.
Deputies have closed off a section of Ellsworth Place as investigators search for and collect evidence.
At this point, investigators do not believe the shooting was the result of a robbery.
The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne.
#jmvfc8 and Harford EMS are on scene of a shooting in the 300BLK of Ellsworth Place in #Joppatowne. One adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Maryland State Police – Aviation Command is enroute to fly the patient with life threatening injuries.
— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 25, 2022