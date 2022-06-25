BALTIMORE(WJZ)– Our weekend is full of warmth with mostly sunny skies and a touch of humidity.
Saturday will see sunshine with highs between 85 and 90-degrees. It will be a little humid but not too oppressive.
Mainly clear skies and mild Saturday night. Lows in the mid to upper-60s with isolated patches of fog.
Sunday will see sunshine with a few clouds late in the day. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
An approaching cold front will produce more clouds along with scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 80s. The payoff will be Tuesday as we will see much less humid air and highs in the 70s to near 80.