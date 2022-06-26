BETHESDA, MARYLAND - JUNE 26: In Gee Chun of South Korea smiles as she is awarded the championship trophy after winning during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club on June 26, 2022 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun wins the Women’s PGA Championship by one shot over Lexi Thompson for her third major title.
