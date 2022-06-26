BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union announced on Sunday that its members have lost faith and confidence in Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger.
The union consists of over 300 members who have "become increasingly alarmed at the lengths Al Peisinger has stooped to mischaracterize his support and demonize the hard-working deputies of Harford County," union officials said in a statement.
In its statement, the union cited "Peisinger's lack of leadership" as a problem and claimed that it has led to the deterioration of trust.
“This deterioration of trust has been outlined in previous statements by deputies observing incompetence of everyday cases and victims being re-victimized by the office that is sworn to represent them,” union officials said.
The Fraternal Order of Police that represents Havre de Grace, Aberdeen, and Bel Air, supports the no-confidence vote, union officials said.
The Harford County Correctional Association also has no confidence in Peisinger, according to union officials.