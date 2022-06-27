BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was grazed in the back Sunday night in a shooting in North Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East 29th Street, where they found the victim suffering from an apparent graze wound, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim was inside a nearby home when she heard gunfire and noticed she had been struck, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.