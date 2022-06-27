BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held Wednesday in New Jersey for Tony Siragusa, a former Baltimore Ravens player and Super Bowl champion who died last week at 55.

The funeral mass will be in Kenilworth, New Jersey church at 11 a.m., according to an obituary by Mastapeter Funeral Homes. The cemetery will be private.

While sending flowers for Siragusa is an option provided on the obituary hosting website, the funeral home asked that all donations be made to Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

The Tony Siragusa Foundation raised “countless funds” for Make a Wish, his obituary said.

Siragusa, known as “Goose,” was a member of the winning Super Bowl XXXV game in 2001. He was part of a legendary defensive unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Ravens. Siragusa made 22 sacks and 564 combined tackles over the course of his career, according to Pro Football Reference.