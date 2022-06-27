BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held Wednesday in New Jersey for Tony Siragusa, a former Baltimore Ravens player and Super Bowl champion who died last week at 55.
The funeral mass will be in Kenilworth, New Jersey church at 11 a.m., according to an obituary by Mastapeter Funeral Homes. The cemetery will be private.READ MORE: Where's Marty? Kicking It At Baltimore Blast Soccer Camp
While sending flowers for Siragusa is an option provided on the obituary hosting website, the funeral home asked that all donations be made to Make-A-Wish New Jersey.READ MORE: White House To Resume Its Full Tour Schedule Next Month
The Tony Siragusa Foundation raised “countless funds” for Make a Wish, his obituary said.
Siragusa, known as “Goose,” was a member of the winning Super Bowl XXXV game in 2001. He was part of a legendary defensive unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history.MORE NEWS: Following Dobbs Decision, Frosh Joins Group Of Prosecutors Reaffirming Support For Abortion Rights
He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Ravens. Siragusa made 22 sacks and 564 combined tackles over the course of his career, according to Pro Football Reference.
“There was no one like Goose,” former Ravens coach Brian Billick said in a statement, “a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”
Siragusa left the field in 2001 and was a sideline analyst for NFL on FOX until 2015. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their three children.