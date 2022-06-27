BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to two separate shootings in the northern part of the city Monday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Northeast Baltimore learned of the first shooting at 7:37 p.m. after a man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital, police said.
Investigators initially believed the man was shot in the4800 block of Sinclair Lane.
About two hours later, at 9:42 p.m., officers on patrol in North Baltimore found a 29-year-old woman suffering from gunshot injuries, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about these shootings can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Northern District detectives at 410-396-2012.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.