BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Monday is off to a cloudy and muggy start in Maryland with a chance for showers and storms later in the day.

Most of us are waking up to gray skies with 70-degree temperatures. Those clouds will still around, though we could see some sunshine peek through at times today.

We’re looking at a high of 83 degrees. But it could feel even warmer due to the humidity.

The main area of concern for us is the potential for storms this afternoon. While the storms won’t be severe, we could see heavy downpours and localized flooding.

If those showers are heavy enough, we’d expect to see standing water in some roads and flooding in low-lying areas as well as places that already have poor drainage.

Those showers are expected to stick around until the late afternoon or early evening.

This evening, our skies will clear and things will cool down. With the humidity out of the picture, we’re talking about more comfortable 60-degree temperatures.

Looking ahead, we should dry out over the next few days. Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low to upper 80s.

Things will heat up even more as the week goes on with even more sunny weather in store on Thursday and Friday as temperatures creep into the upper 80s and low 90s.