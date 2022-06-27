BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new state program will provide training and apprenticeships for people looking to get into the information technology field, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The state's Department of Information Technology is partnering with Catalyte, Inc., and Digital Network Group, LLC, to provide training for people without an IT background.
“Through this innovative program, we are creating new economic and life-changing career opportunities for more Marylanders, in one of the most important sectors” said Governor Hogan. “As the United States continues to confront a historic and unprecedented labor shortage, we are advancing a bold workforce development agenda for Maryland.”
The new effort, known as the Information Technology Innovative Workforce Solution program, will target candidates "who possess the natural potential and ability to become talented information technology professionals, regardless of their background, education, and prior experience," Hogan's office said.
“We are excited to work with two great companies who share our passion for expanding the IT workforce to historically underutilized populations,” said Department of Information Technology Secretary Michael Leahy.
Hogan's office said the new program fits in with some of the governor's other workforce development initiatives, such as eliminating the requirement for a four-year degree from many jobs in the state government and recruiting job-seekers through the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program.