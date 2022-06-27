BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said Monday they are looking to identify people of interest in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Fells Point.
Patrol officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street, where they found a man shot multiple times. Officials initially said the shooting occurred on the 600 block of South Broadway.
Police released surveillance photos of the persons of interest and the image of a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information about the identity of those pictured, or where the vehicle pictured is, is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
