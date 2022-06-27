BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With recycling pickup in Baltimore City still on an every-other-week schedule, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer suggested the city levy fines on the head of the Department of Public Works for code violations.

Schleifer, who represents District 5, blasted the “double standard” where taxpayers are fined for having recycling or trash on their property but the agency tasked with collecting it faces no recourse for the reduced service and missed collections that contribute to litter.

When trash is not collected or recycling starts to pile up, animals can get into cans and bins and spread their contents, he said.

In proposing fines for DPW Director Jason Mitchell, Schliefer cited the part of city code that says the agency is responsible for “the collection of recyclable materials once a week.”

“The violation of the city code by DPW goes unpunished, yet the consequence and burden on our residents of DPW in violating the city code results in financial penalties,” Schleifer said.

Bi-weekly recycling has led to reduced participation and increased trash, he claimed, and DPW workers are not receiving extra compensation for longer shifts.

The councilman also called on DPW to release a short-term planning for returning to weekly recycling collection.

Representatives from the agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a May statement, the agency said the temporary shift to bi-weekly recycling collection — in place since January — has helped crews complete 100% of their routes and made pickup more predictable.

The change was made at the start of the year after an increase in COVID-19 cases among workers led to service disruptions. During one seven-day period during the holidays where an average of 228 employees were out, the agency said.

In the early stages of the pandemic, DPW suspended curbside recycling pickup in June 2020 and didn’t resume operations until Jan. 19, 2021.

“I want to thank Baltimore City residents for their continued patience as the Department continues to assess our Solid Waste operations,” said DPW Director Jason Mitchell. “The temporary change to bi-weekly recycling collections has helped the Department manage recycling collections for the short-term and to better support solid waste services impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

DPW said it will assess its recycling routes and use software to “right-size” the roads and alleys crews travel on.

The technology tracks routes serviced per vehicle, helps the agency make real-time adjustments to collections and gauges performance with mobile GPS, a spokesperson said.