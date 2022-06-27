BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lottery players redeemed $100,000 prizes in Baltimore City and Towson last week, the Maryland Lottery said Monday.

A 61-year-old woman was on her way to a doctor’s appointment, but she grabbed a $10 Mega 7s scratcher from Smith’s Place in East Baltimore before getting on the bus, the Lottery said.

The woman, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, scratched the winning ticket off on her bus, and then she asked the bus to stop and let her off. The Lottery said she scanned her ticket to be sure of her win before getting on another bus for her doctor’s visit.

“When I found out I won,” she said, “I ran home and sang ‘We’re in the money, we’re in the money” over and over again!”

The woman, who went by “Little T” to redeem her prize in Baltimore with her daughter, told the Lottery she’ll use the winnings to put a down payment on a house and buy a car.

The retired city worker previously won $10,000 on a crossword scratch-off and $1,000 on the retired 5 Card Cash game, the Lottery said.

In Towson, another 61-year-old woman won big. The woman, who went by “Crabby Lady” to redeem her winnings, brought three Show Me $100,000! scratch-offs at Cigare By Tobacco Etc. at Towson Town Center with her daughter, the lottery said.

“I told her if I win, I’ll buy a dozen crabs,” the woman said.

Playing on her daughter’s deck, the woman got down to her last scratch-off without a win. But sometimes, the third time really is the charm.

“When I matched the 37 and saw the zeros, I knew it was something,” the winner told the Lottery. “I showed my daughter and she whispered, ‘Mom, it’s $100,000.’ My whole self just lifted up.”

The woman plans to gift her daughter with a trip to Ocean City, pay off credit card bills and put some of the winnings toward her retirement.

Both stores that sold winning tickets will get a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling top-prize winning $100,000 scratch-offs.