BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.