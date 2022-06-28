CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The Baltimore-Odesa Sister City Committee on Tuesday announced the first annual BMore for Ukraine, a festival and celebration in support of war-torn Ukraine.

All proceeds from the event will benefit World Central Kitchen and United Help Ukraine, two nonprofits working to help the country.

The celebration will happen July 23 from noon to 6 p.m. at Patterson Park, rain or shine.

Live music, Ukrainian folk dance performances, local food vendors and family activities will be part of the festival, along with local breweries providing refreshments.

“We are so excited to bring BMore for Ukraine, a celebration of Baltimore and Ukraine’s love and support for each other’s communities,” said spokesperson Slava Kuperstein. It’s going to be a great event for the whole family, and couldn’t come at a more important time. There’s something for everyone at BMore for Ukraine.”

For event details and to purchase tickets, please visit baltimoreodesa.org. Tickets start at $10 and kids 16 and under are FREE. This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.

A general admission ticket is $10, and a ticket with a drink package is $18. Children 16 and under have free admission.

