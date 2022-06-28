BALTIMORE WJZ — A Baltimore police officer was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street Tuesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver accelerated, dragging the officer and striking another vehicle along the way.

Witnesses told WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos that they saw an officer try to pull over a vehicle and then watched as that officer was dragged one to two blocks by the car.

The witnesses said they ran up to the officer as he was lying in the street and all they could see was an officer surrounded by blood.

#BREAKING:

Heavy police presence in NW #Baltimore

4-6 blocks completely blocked off on Park Heights Ave just behind Pimlico (off corner of Belvedere Ave)

A SWAT team is here in addition to @BaltimorePolice

Stay with @wjz more to come pic.twitter.com/PUKKf2qlsA — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 29, 2022

The Baltimore police union is describing the incident as a “vehicular assault” on an officer at Shock Trauma.

“He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said of the injured officer.

We are aware of the vehicular assault on one of our officers who is at @shocktrauma in serious condition. FOP3 representative Glazerman is at the hospital and President Mancuso is responding from out of town. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) June 29, 2022

Officers in tactical gear and other officers shut down multiple blocks in Northwest Baltimore following the incident.

A caravan of roughly 10 police cars could be seen headed to Shock Trauma alongside an ambulance on Tuesday night.

#BREAKING:

Per @BaltimorePolice At around 8pm, an officer was struck by a vehicle in the 5200 block of Park Heights Ave. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown. VIDEO 👇🏽👇🏽 a caravan of about 10 police cars & an ambulance driving from the scene@wjz pic.twitter.com/hCU6Sd79rB — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 29, 2022

WJZ will continue to update this breaking story.