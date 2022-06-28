CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Injured Officer, Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE WJZ — A Baltimore police officer was struck by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The officer was injured in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, police said.

He has been taken to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The Baltimore police union is describing the incident as a “vehicular assault” on an officer who is in “serious condition” at Shock Trauma.

WJZ will continue to update this breaking story.

