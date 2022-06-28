BALTIMORE WJZ — A Baltimore police officer was struck by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.
The officer was injured in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, police said.
He has been taken to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.
The Baltimore police union is describing the incident as a “vehicular assault” on an officer who is in “serious condition” at Shock Trauma.
We are aware of the vehicular assault on one of our officers who is at @shocktrauma in serious condition. FOP3 representative Glazerman is at the hospital and President Mancuso is responding from out of town.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) June 29, 2022
