BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said.READ MORE: One Dead, Multiple Injured In South Baltimore Crash Involving 5 Vehicles
Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said.READ MORE: Family Members, Annapolis Residents Mark Fourth Anniversary Of Capital Gazette Shooting
BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m.
Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes.MORE NEWS: Over 977K Marylanders To Travel This Fourth Of July, AAA Projects
An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.