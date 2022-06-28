BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Law enforcement agencies will be looking for impaired drivers over the Fourth of July weekend, according to transportation officials.
The Maryland State Police's State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team will work alongside these agencies to ensure the roads are safe, officials said.
The Maryland State Police Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Truck, which is specially designed to process impaired drivers at the scene of an arrest, will be used to test potentially impaired drivers during the holiday weekend, according to transportation officials.
Over the past five years, nearly 800 people have been killed and 15,300 people have been injured in crashes involving an impaired person driving on the roads of Maryland, officials said.
Police reports show increased speed, instances of impairment, and lack of seat belts, are the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities, according to transportation officials.