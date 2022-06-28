BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a perfect comfortable sunny dry day for people all around the Mid-Atlantic this Tuesday, thanks to a northwest breeze behind the cold front that crossed the region yesterday.
The temperature high at BWI Thurgood Marshall reached 84 degrees, which is actually 4 degrees below normal for this June day.
On Wednesday, there will be more sunshine.
Baltimoreans can expect temperatures to reach the mid- to upper-80s but with relative humidity still on the low side.
By Thursday, it will likely hit 90 degrees with a slight increase in humidity.
On Friday, the region will see the warmest and most humid day of the week. The temperature will reach the low or even mid-90s.
And with more humidity, it will feel even hotter!
At this point, the holiday weekend will be starting out a bit warmer than normal on Saturday.
There will be the risk of an afternoon or evening shower or thundershower.
On Sunday, look for a mix of clouds and sun and potentially another smattering of showers or thunderstorms.
A front is expected to cross the area by early Monday and will hopefully dry out things just in time for a sunnier Fourth of July.