BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a perfect comfortable sunny dry day for people all around the Mid-Atlantic this Tuesday, thanks to a northwest breeze behind the cold front that crossed the region yesterday.

The temperature high at BWI Thurgood Marshall reached 84 degrees, which is actually 4 degrees below normal for this June day.

On Wednesday, there will be more sunshine.

Baltimoreans can expect temperatures to reach the mid- to upper-80s but with relative humidity still on the low side.

By Thursday, it will likely hit 90 degrees with a slight increase in humidity.

On Friday, the region will see the warmest and most humid day of the week. The temperature will reach the low or even mid-90s.

And with more humidity, it will feel even hotter!

At this point, the holiday weekend will be starting out a bit warmer than normal on Saturday.

There will be the risk of an afternoon or evening shower or thundershower.

On Sunday, look for a mix of clouds and sun and potentially another smattering of showers or thunderstorms.

Temperature highs will be trimmed back due to the clouds to the low 80s on Sunday.

A front is expected to cross the area by early Monday and will hopefully dry out things just in time for a sunnier Fourth of July.