BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weekday Light Rail schedules will be reduced starting next month due to a shortage in train operators and a decrease in ridership, the the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration said.
Beginning Sunday, July 10, the agency will use a modified Saturday schedule Monday through Friday, with service scheduled every 15 minutes “at a majority of stations,” the agency said. Weekend schedules will not be impacted.READ MORE: Over 977K Marylanders To Travel This Fourth Of July, AAA Projects
Southbound trains will continue to alternate between Glen Burnie and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, with trains departing every 30 minutes to each destination.
“We recognize the critical role that Light Rail and transit in general play in the lives of our riders,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “While we are disappointed that we have had to take this step, these temporary adjustments will ensure our riders can count on their scheduled train arriving on time. We are working diligently to return to our normal service level.”READ MORE: Baltimore's Celebration Of Pride Goes Back Decades
MTA will adjust Light Rail service for peak hours and special events. Officials will review the changes again in the fall.
The number of people riding the Light Rail has not risen back to pre-pandemic levels, the agency said.
In response to operator shortages, MTA said it is stepping up its outreach efforts at job fairs and through social media and advertising.MORE NEWS: Family Members, Annapolis Residents Mark Fourth Anniversary Of Capital Gazette Shooting
Fares for city buses, light rail, and subway trains increased by 10 cents at the start of this week.